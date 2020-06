Hi there,

Does anyone know if there are any pieces of software that will notify me when a user visits my website, or an hourly update of visits? And also if anything exists that notifies me when I receive an Adsense click?

Just wondering if there is anything that will pop up on my desktop? I don’t mind looking in GA, but i tend to be spending so much time in there and getting distracted so it would be nice if I can just see a little popup update every now and then