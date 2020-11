Hi there,

I have a question about ad types… currently I have one main banner at the top of my page which seems to be taking up a log of space and I can’t control the size of it.

I am wondering if I split this header into two columns and have an ad in each column, so two next to each other… is this allowed? I know it’s increasing my ad count, but wondered if I;m allowed two so close to each other?

Thanks!