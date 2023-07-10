Good morning. My contact / formail stopped working. Can someone please take a look at the code?

Link to contact page with the issue. https://shorturl.at/kwyJ2

Once submitted it currently redirects to formmail.php and not confirmation.html as it should and I receive no email.

I am guessing something has changed in the servers new php version. Can anyone spot the issue? Thank you for your time!

My formmail.php

<?php $mailto = 'me@mydomain.com' ; $from = "Biz Name Formmail" ; $formurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmail.php" ; $errorurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmailerror.html" ; $thankyouurl = "http://www.mydomain/confirmation.html" ; // prevent browser cache header("Expires: Mon, 26 Jul 1997 05:00:00 GMT"); header("Last-Modified: " . gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s") . " GMT"); header("Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate"); header("Cache-Control: post-check=0, pre-check=0", false); header("Pragma: no-cache"); function remove_headers($string) { $headers = array( "/to\:/i", "/from\:/i", "/bcc\:/i", "/cc\:/i", "/Content\-Transfer\-Encoding\:/i", "/Content\-Type\:/i", "/Mime\-Version\:/i" ); if (preg_replace($headers, '', $string) == $string) { return $string; } else { die('You think Im spammy? Spammy how? Spammy like a clown, spammy?'); } } $uself = 0; $headersep = (!isset( $uself ) || ($uself == 0)) ? "\r

" : "

" ; if (!isset($_POST['email'])) { header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } $name = remove_headers($_POST['name']); $phone = remove_headers($_POST['phone']); $email = remove_headers($_POST['email']); $address = remove_headers($_POST['address']); $city = remove_headers($_POST['city']); $state = remove_headers($_POST['state']); $zip = remove_headers($_POST['zip']); $child1 = remove_headers($_POST['child1']); $age1 = remove_headers($_POST['age1']); $months1 = remove_headers($_POST['months1']); $child2 = remove_headers($_POST['child2']); $age2 = remove_headers($_POST['age2']); $months2 = remove_headers($_POST['months2']); $contactvia = remove_headers($_POST['contactvia']); $comments = remove_headers($_POST['comments']); $spam = remove_headers($_POST['spam']); $http_referrer = getenv( "HTTP_REFERER" ); // Clean Phone if (preg_match("{[A-Za-z]}", $phone)) { header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } // Clean Email if (!preg_match("/^[A-Z0-9._%-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,4}$/i",$email) && ( !empty($email))) { header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } // Clean Comments if (get_magic_quotes_gpc()) { $comments = stripslashes( $comments ); } if (strlen($comments) > 3000) { $comments=substr($comments, 0, 3000).'...'; } if (preg_match("{link=}", $comments) || preg_match("{url=}", $comments) || preg_match("{http://}", $comments)) { header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } // Clean All if ( preg_match( "[\r

]", $name ) || preg_match( "[\r

]", $email ) ) { header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } // Spam Question if ($spam == 4){ // success, continue processing } else{ header( "Location: $errorurl" ); exit ; } $message = "This message was sent from:

" . "$http_referrer





" . "Name: $name



" . "Phone: $phone



" . "Email: $email





" . "Address: $address



" . "City: $city



" . "State: $state



" . "Zip Code: $zip





" . "Child One: $child1



" . "Age: $age1



" . "Months: $months1





" . "Child Two: $child2



" . "Age: $age2



" . "Months: $months2





" . "Contact Via: $contactvia



" . "Comments: $comments



" . "Spam Question: $spam

" . "



-----------------------------------------------------------

" ; mail($mailto, $from, $message, "From: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep . "Reply-To: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep ); header( "Location: $thankyouurl" ); exit ; ?>

And here is the run html as php in my .htaccess just incase this might be the issue.