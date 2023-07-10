Good morning. My contact / formail stopped working. Can someone please take a look at the code?
Link to contact page with the issue. https://shorturl.at/kwyJ2
Once submitted it currently redirects to formmail.php and not confirmation.html as it should and I receive no email.
I am guessing something has changed in the servers new php version. Can anyone spot the issue? Thank you for your time!
My formmail.php
<?php
$mailto = 'me@mydomain.com' ;
$from = "Biz Name Formmail" ;
$formurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmail.php" ;
$errorurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmailerror.html" ;
$thankyouurl = "http://www.mydomain/confirmation.html" ;
// prevent browser cache
header("Expires: Mon, 26 Jul 1997 05:00:00 GMT");
header("Last-Modified: " . gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s") . " GMT");
header("Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate");
header("Cache-Control: post-check=0, pre-check=0", false);
header("Pragma: no-cache");
function remove_headers($string) {
$headers = array(
"/to\:/i",
"/from\:/i",
"/bcc\:/i",
"/cc\:/i",
"/Content\-Transfer\-Encoding\:/i",
"/Content\-Type\:/i",
"/Mime\-Version\:/i"
);
if (preg_replace($headers, '', $string) == $string) {
return $string;
} else {
die('You think Im spammy? Spammy how? Spammy like a clown, spammy?');
}
}
$uself = 0;
$headersep = (!isset( $uself ) || ($uself == 0)) ? "\r\n" : "\n" ;
if (!isset($_POST['email'])) {
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
$name = remove_headers($_POST['name']);
$phone = remove_headers($_POST['phone']);
$email = remove_headers($_POST['email']);
$address = remove_headers($_POST['address']);
$city = remove_headers($_POST['city']);
$state = remove_headers($_POST['state']);
$zip = remove_headers($_POST['zip']);
$child1 = remove_headers($_POST['child1']);
$age1 = remove_headers($_POST['age1']);
$months1 = remove_headers($_POST['months1']);
$child2 = remove_headers($_POST['child2']);
$age2 = remove_headers($_POST['age2']);
$months2 = remove_headers($_POST['months2']);
$contactvia = remove_headers($_POST['contactvia']);
$comments = remove_headers($_POST['comments']);
$spam = remove_headers($_POST['spam']);
$http_referrer = getenv( "HTTP_REFERER" );
// Clean Phone
if (preg_match("{[A-Za-z]}", $phone)) {
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
// Clean Email
if (!preg_match("/^[A-Z0-9._%-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,4}$/i",$email) && ( !empty($email))) {
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
// Clean Comments
if (get_magic_quotes_gpc()) {
$comments = stripslashes( $comments );
}
if (strlen($comments) > 3000) {
$comments=substr($comments, 0, 3000).'...';
}
if (preg_match("{link=}", $comments) || preg_match("{url=}", $comments) || preg_match("{http://}", $comments))
{
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
// Clean All
if ( preg_match( "[\r\n]", $name ) || preg_match( "[\r\n]", $email ) ) {
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
// Spam Question
if ($spam == 4){
// success, continue processing
}
else{
header( "Location: $errorurl" );
exit ;
}
$message =
"This message was sent from:\n" .
"$http_referrer\n\n\n" .
"Name: $name\n\n" .
"Phone: $phone\n\n" .
"Email: $email\n\n\n" .
"Address: $address\n\n" .
"City: $city\n\n" .
"State: $state\n\n" .
"Zip Code: $zip\n\n\n" .
"Child One: $child1\n\n" .
"Age: $age1\n\n" .
"Months: $months1\n\n\n" .
"Child Two: $child2\n\n" .
"Age: $age2\n\n" .
"Months: $months2\n\n\n" .
"Contact Via: $contactvia\n\n" .
"Comments: $comments\n\n" .
"Spam Question: $spam\n" .
"\n\n-----------------------------------------------------------\n" ;
mail($mailto, $from, $message,
"From: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep . "Reply-To: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep );
header( "Location: $thankyouurl" );
exit ;
?>
And here is the run html as php in my .htaccess just incase this might be the issue.
# make server run html as php
AddHandler application/x-httpd-ea-php81___lsphp .html