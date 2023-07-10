Good morning. My contact / formail stopped working. Can someone please take a look at the code?

Link to contact page with the issue. https://shorturl.at/kwyJ2

Once submitted it currently redirects to formmail.php and not confirmation.html as it should and I receive no email.

I am guessing something has changed in the servers new php version. Can anyone spot the issue? Thank you for your time!

My formmail.php

<?php
$mailto = 'me@mydomain.com' ;
$from = "Biz Name Formmail" ;
$formurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmail.php" ;
$errorurl = "http://www.mydomain/formmailerror.html" ;
$thankyouurl = "http://www.mydomain/confirmation.html" ;

// prevent browser cache
header("Expires: Mon, 26 Jul 1997 05:00:00 GMT");
header("Last-Modified: " . gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s") . " GMT");
header("Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate");
header("Cache-Control: post-check=0, pre-check=0", false);
header("Pragma: no-cache"); 

function remove_headers($string) { 
  $headers = array(
    "/to\:/i",
    "/from\:/i",
    "/bcc\:/i",
    "/cc\:/i",
    "/Content\-Transfer\-Encoding\:/i",
    "/Content\-Type\:/i",
    "/Mime\-Version\:/i" 
  ); 
  if (preg_replace($headers, '', $string) == $string) {
    return $string;
  } else {
    die('You think Im spammy? Spammy how? Spammy like a clown, spammy?');
  }
}

$uself = 0;
$headersep = (!isset( $uself ) || ($uself == 0)) ? "\r\n" : "\n" ;

if (!isset($_POST['email'])) {
	header( "Location: $errorurl" );
	exit ;
}

$name = remove_headers($_POST['name']);
$phone = remove_headers($_POST['phone']);
$email = remove_headers($_POST['email']);

$address = remove_headers($_POST['address']);
$city = remove_headers($_POST['city']);
$state = remove_headers($_POST['state']);
$zip = remove_headers($_POST['zip']);

$child1 = remove_headers($_POST['child1']);
$age1 = remove_headers($_POST['age1']);
$months1 = remove_headers($_POST['months1']);

$child2 = remove_headers($_POST['child2']);
$age2 = remove_headers($_POST['age2']);
$months2 = remove_headers($_POST['months2']);

$contactvia = remove_headers($_POST['contactvia']);
$comments = remove_headers($_POST['comments']);
$spam = remove_headers($_POST['spam']);
$http_referrer = getenv( "HTTP_REFERER" );

// Clean Phone
if (preg_match("{[A-Za-z]}", $phone)) {
    header( "Location: $errorurl" );
	exit ;
}
// Clean Email
if (!preg_match("/^[A-Z0-9._%-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,4}$/i",$email) && ( !empty($email))) {
    header( "Location: $errorurl" );
    exit ;
}
// Clean Comments
if (get_magic_quotes_gpc()) {
	$comments = stripslashes( $comments );
}
if (strlen($comments) > 3000) {
$comments=substr($comments, 0, 3000).'...';
}
if (preg_match("{link=}", $comments) || preg_match("{url=}", $comments) || preg_match("{http://}", $comments))
{
    header( "Location: $errorurl" );
	exit ;
}
// Clean All
if ( preg_match( "[\r\n]", $name ) || preg_match( "[\r\n]", $email ) ) {
	header( "Location: $errorurl" );
	exit ;
}
// Spam Question
if ($spam == 4){
    // success, continue processing
}
else{
    header( "Location: $errorurl" );
	exit ;
}

$message =
	"This message was sent from:\n" .
	"$http_referrer\n\n\n" .
	
	"Name: $name\n\n" .
	"Phone: $phone\n\n" .
	"Email: $email\n\n\n" .
	
	"Address: $address\n\n" .
	"City: $city\n\n" .
	"State: $state\n\n" .
    "Zip Code: $zip\n\n\n" .

	"Child One: $child1\n\n" .
	"Age: $age1\n\n" .
	"Months: $months1\n\n\n" .
	
	"Child Two: $child2\n\n" .
	"Age: $age2\n\n" .
	"Months: $months2\n\n\n" .

	"Contact Via: $contactvia\n\n" .
	"Comments: $comments\n\n" .
	"Spam Question: $spam\n" .
	"\n\n-----------------------------------------------------------\n" ;

mail($mailto, $from, $message,
	"From: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep . "Reply-To: \"$name\" <$email>" . $headersep );
header( "Location: $thankyouurl" );
exit ;

?>

And here is the run html as php in my .htaccess just incase this might be the issue.

# make server run html as php
AddHandler application/x-httpd-ea-php81___lsphp .html
There is no line in the code you have shown us that could redirect to that url. All exit paths in this code lead to either formmailerror.html or confirmation.html.

The form you linked to doesnt redirect, it just flat out fails, returning a 500 error.

Do you have access to the server error log?