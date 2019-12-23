Good e-book for Php

Hi,
I am using some what old php ebook i.e Core Php Programming… Can some please provide me the link for some latestphp free book?
Zulfi.
A search will give you a lot of options. Every so often when I come on here, there’s a pop-up that offers a free PHP e-book, for example.
When you find a book, a good way to tell how up to date it is (apart from a cover date) is to look at how they access the database in their example code. Anything that uses
mysql_query() and other
mysql_ functions should go in the bin straight away.
