Going to index.php without "index.php" with relative path

localDirectory/index.php

localDirectory/myPage.php

I have 2 pages at the same directory like the above.

At myPage.php I have the code below.

<a href="index.php">going to index</a>

If I click the link above, it will go to localDirectory/index.php.

Since “index.php” is a default page, It is possible, I think, to make it omit the default page name, i.e “index.php” in the code.

the code below are two of my trials for it.

trial code1

<a href="/">going to index</a>

The code above is not going to localDirectory/index.php, it goes to root/index.php.

trial code2

<a href="">going to index</a>

The code above is not going to localDirectory/index.php, it goes to localDirectory/myPage.php

trial code3

<a href="/localDirectory/">going to index</a>

The code above is possible to going index.php.

But I don’t like it because I should change the path when I move the project to another directory,