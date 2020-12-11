Going to index.php without "index.php" with relative path

I have 2 pages at the same directory like the above.
At myPage.php I have the code below.
<a href="index.php">going to index</a>
If I click the link above, it will go to localDirectory/index.php.
Since “index.php” is a default page, It is possible, I think, to make it omit the default page name, i.e “index.php” in the code.
the code below are two of my trials for it.
trial code1
<a href="/">going to index</a>
The code above is not going to localDirectory/index.php, it goes to root/index.php.
trial code2
<a href="">going to index</a>
The code above is not going to localDirectory/index.php, it goes to localDirectory/myPage.php
trial code3
<a href="/localDirectory/">going to index</a>
The code above is possible to going index.php.
But I don’t like it because I should change the path when I move the project to another directory,