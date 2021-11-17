Going from id to class name to execute a function

When I use an id for a button, which sends one to the top of the page, then this script works to execute it:

const btnReturnToTop = document.getElementById("returnToTop"); function returnToTop(){ window.location=("#Top"); } btnReturnToTop.addEventListener('click', returnToTop);

But if I scatter several of these buttons down a long page, I need to use a class, not an id. Then I’m stuck. Using getElementsByClassName in place of getElementById won’t work because the former returns an array, not a specific button pressed.

What scripting do you use to deal with multiple buttons that need to run the same script? I could make every button a different id and duplicate the function to deal with each id, but I’m sure JavaScript has a more elegant way.