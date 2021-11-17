Going from id to class name to execute a function

When I use an id for a button, which sends one to the top of the page, then this script works to execute it:

const btnReturnToTop = document.getElementById("returnToTop");
function returnToTop(){
	window.location=("#Top");
}
btnReturnToTop.addEventListener('click', returnToTop);

But if I scatter several of these buttons down a long page, I need to use a class, not an id. Then I’m stuck. Using getElementsByClassName in place of getElementById won’t work because the former returns an array, not a specific button pressed.

What scripting do you use to deal with multiple buttons that need to run the same script? I could make every button a different id and duplicate the function to deal with each id, but I’m sure JavaScript has a more elegant way.

Hi,

Don’t do that :slight_smile:

You can give each button a class name:

<button class="myClass">Button 1</button>
<button class="myClass">Button 2</button>
<button class="myClass">Button 3</button>

Then run the function on click:

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('.myClass');

function myFunction() {
  alert(this.textContent);
}

buttons.forEach((button) => {
  button.addEventListener('click', myFunction);
});

Event delegation is also an option:

<div id="myDiv">
  <button>Button 1</button>
  <button>Button 2</button>
  <button>Button 3</button>
</div>

As are anonymous functions:

const myDiv = document.querySelector('#myDiv');

myDiv.addEventListener('click', (e) => {
  if (e.target.matches('button')) {
    alert(e.target.textContent);
  }
});

Multiple ways to accomplish the same thing.

HTH

