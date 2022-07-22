GoGetSSL API Assistance

Hello!

This has become really frustrating for me. You have been supper helpful in the past, so I hope you can figure this one out for me as well

I am trying to call the API to setup a “revalidate” button for my users. However, I keep getting the error “Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method GoGetSSLApi::revalidate() … Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in … on line 16”.

If I change the call to one that I know works (Like DecodeCSR), it connects just fine, so I think the issue may be with how I am trying to call the function.

Anyways, here is attempt no1:

<? $data = [ 'domain' => $_POST['domain'] ]; try { $apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi(); $token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']); $revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($data); //THIS IS LINE 16 print_r($revalidate); } catch (Exception $e) { printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage()); } ?>

No2

<? try { $apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi(); $token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']); $revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($_POST['domain']); //THIS IS LINE 16 print_r($revalidate); } catch (Exception $e) { printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage()); } ?>

The so called documentation is located here.

Better docs are located here.

Thanks in advance!