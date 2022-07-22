GoGetSSL API Assistance

Hello!
This has become really frustrating for me. You have been supper helpful in the past, so I hope you can figure this one out for me as well
I am trying to call the API to setup a “revalidate” button for my users. However, I keep getting the error “Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method GoGetSSLApi::revalidate() … Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in … on line 16”.
If I change the call to one that I know works (Like DecodeCSR), it connects just fine, so I think the issue may be with how I am trying to call the function.
Anyways, here is attempt no1:
<?
$data = [
'domain' => $_POST['domain']
];
try {
$apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi();
$token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']);
$revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($data); //THIS IS LINE 16
print_r($revalidate);
} catch (Exception $e) {
printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage());
}
?>
No2
<?
try {
$apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi();
$token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']);
$revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($_POST['domain']); //THIS IS LINE 16
print_r($revalidate);
} catch (Exception $e) {
printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage());
}
?>
The so called documentation is located here.
Better docs are located here.
Thanks in advance!
It’s a stupid mistake, right?