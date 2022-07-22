GoGetSSL API Assistance

PHP
#1

Hello!

This has become really frustrating for me. You have been supper helpful in the past, so I hope you can figure this one out for me as well :slight_smile:

I am trying to call the API to setup a “revalidate” button for my users. However, I keep getting the error “Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method GoGetSSLApi::revalidate() … Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in … on line 16”.

If I change the call to one that I know works (Like DecodeCSR), it connects just fine, so I think the issue may be with how I am trying to call the function.

Anyways, here is attempt no1:

<?
	$data = [
    	'domain' => $_POST['domain']
    ];

    try {

        $apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi();
        $token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']);
        $revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($data); //THIS IS LINE 16

        print_r($revalidate);

    } catch (Exception $e) {
        printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage());
    }


?>

No2

<?
try {

        $apiClient = new GoGetSSLApi();
        $token = $apiClient->auth($SSLApi['api_username'], $SSLApi['api_password']);
        $revalidate = $apiClient->revalidate($_POST['domain']); //THIS IS LINE 16

        print_r($revalidate);

    } catch (Exception $e) {
        printf("%s: %s", get_class($e), $e->getMessage());
    }
?>

The so called documentation is located here.

Better docs are located here.

Thanks in advance!

It’s a stupid mistake, right?

#2

and where do you include this API functions?

#3

Thanks for the reply!

The code above also calls this script via a require statement. Now that I actually look at this script (Don’t know why I did not think to do that before), a revalidate call does not seem to exist (Or did I miss it?). However, GoGetSSL’s support desk tells me the problem is with my code, and that they can’t help me with that.