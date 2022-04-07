Godaddy VPS SMTP Emails get bundlled up!

Hi folks could you help me please. I have moved from Godaddy business hosting to VPS and now I am experiencing strange SMTP behavior.

I am running a social network type of site which sends out lots of emails AKA notifications!

I am not sure why but when I send out let say 50 emails to mail server via SMTP the server grabs content from one email and then all email addresses from remaining emails and adds them all up into TO and sends that email to all users!

Now each user gets an email showing 49 emails in TO section with the wrong content!

This does not happen when using PHPMailer! Only VPS SMTP!

Please any pointers!