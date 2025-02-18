Goal setting for new website - pagespeed insights

Hi,

We are just starting work with a new agency to redevelop our website entirely. I’ve been asked to provide some goals/standards that the new website should reach.

I use pagespeed insights a lot so figure this is a reasonable tool to be able to provide goals and check they have been reached.

What I’m not too sure about though is what would be considered reasonable numbers to achieve.

For example my wordpress test site, which is on a very cheap shared server, has ~11 plugins and has 2x 3rd party applications being called, scores:

Performance | Accessibility | Best practice | SEO

Mobile 88 | 100 | 100 | 100

Desktop 96 | 100 | 100 | 100

My feeling is that if I can do that, then a web agency should be able to do the same. Is it unreasonable to expect 100 for everything but performance (which I would think does relate in many ways to the hosting it’s on)?

thanks