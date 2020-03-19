Go/No Go and Responsive Design

#1

One of my main weaknesses is that I am s-l-o-w to get things done - not because of lack of effort, it’s just that I seem to take on very ambitious projects!

I am wrapping up my website/e-commerce site and for the most part, it is NOT “responsive”.

And I’m guess that it would take me at least 3-6 months to make it truly responsive. (@PaulOB could probably update it in a weekend!!)

So the $10,000 question that I am facing is, “Do I go live with a nice looking website, but one that is not responsive, OR do I go back and fix most of my site trying to make it (nearly) “perfect” before I go live?”

A lot of people will probably say that if your website isn’t responsive, then you will likely lose 80% of visitors.

Then again, I will lose 100% of visitors - because I won’t have any - if my website is sitting up on blocks in my garage still being worked on!!

I could go live once I finish my e-commerce module, and then while it is live, hurry up and work on a responsive v2.0, but I just don’t know…

(Mods: Please leave this thread in this forum, because the people who can really help me are the guru HTML/CSS coders in this forum! Plus there will be lots of other threads related to specifics, so might as well leave this one here as a “fair warning”!)

My website is pretty massive from a code standpoint - like approaching 100,000 lines of code.

I am hoping that making it “responsive” won’t really impact my PHP or backend MySQL much, but that is another risk.

How hard, in general, is it to convert a traditional website into one that is “responsive”?

Some of the pages that people like @coothead were helping me with last Fall are basically responsive, but I know that most of my site is NOT responsive, and would probably be pretty annoying for mobile users - even though I am not one.

Here is hoping that this entire issue will not torpedo my startup business and website. :confused:

If I was a coding and web design guru like some of you, then this would have never happened, but it is really challenging to do everything (e.g. HTML, CSS, PHP, MySQL, front-end design, back-end design, database design, setting up my webserver, SEO, security, and a billion other things!) as a company of ONE?! :wonky:

I have tried my best, but I am only a mortal man…

Hope you guys/gals can help me survive all of this and eventually get my website live and start making some $$$ so maybe I can buy some more SitePoint books!! :biggrin:

#2

Yes.

No.

It’s as simple as that :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#3

It is?

Why do you say that?

Being a dinosaur, I only access websites on my computer/laptop, but I have been made aware at work in recent times that pretty much everyone under 35 only accesses the Internet on their smartphones.

So if my website doesn’t play nicely with mobile devices, then am I not doomed?

On a side not, a lot of the Millennials and Generation Z’ers at work have went farther to say that if you don’t have a mobile app, then they won’t bother with your site.

Sounds pretty harsh.

So can you help me better understand your advice and why my situation is not the end of the world?

#4

You said it yourself:

Stop obsessing about every detail. Launch the site. Measure what your visitors are doing, then invest your time in making those improvements that will bring you the most return.

You can also make incremental improvements when the site is up and running. For example start by making your five most visited pages responsive.