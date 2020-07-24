Go/No Go and Responsive Design

So it’s not the “end of the world” for my website?
Yes, that is a good point, and likely the approach i would take.
In general, is it fair to say that you don’t have to completely throw away a website and the underlying application logic when you switch to responsive?
I’m sure the HTML/CSS will be a PITA, but am hoping that most of the look-and-feel, plus the functionality that I built, won’t have to change much, but rather just teh way things “flow” on smaller screens.
A related question is which is more important: “responsiveness” or “content”?
Since I am responsible for everything with my business, another reason that I haven’t been able to learn and apply responsive design is because I also need to filling my website up with useful content.
So after I go live with minimal content, where should I focus my time and energy?
Option #1: Keep my non-responsive site as-is and spend the first 3-6 months filling it up with useful information.
Option #2: As soon as I go live, focus all of my effort on converting my website to responsive design
Option #3: Some combination of continuing to create useful content, plus converting things to responsive.
If I go off of kids at work, I think they get more caught up on whether or not they can view a website on their smartphones and if it is “pretty”.
Being older, I judge website almost entirely on their content. Yes, a nice UI is a bonus, but I regularly visit some rather ugly websites, but what matters is I always leave with some useful bit of knowledge.
Seems like the younger generations treat the Internet more like a video game or streaming cable service where they expect to be “entertained”?!
Of course I would love to just sit down for the next 6-8 months and build a super cool responsive website, but I am thinking that the way I make $$$ is more a factor of traffic and good content, but I just don’t know how the world see it?!
Well, one good thing is that when I copied and pasted my code from my last thread, at least it doesn’t blow up.
But my this thread was inspired by the fact that now I have to make the page template responsive too, and I’m finding this taking too much time. (Unless you all said it is imperative I go responsive from the get-go.)
I learn best by reading books, and I really look forward to reading the SitePoint books I bought a few years ago, but I’m thinking that might not be the best step right now considering it is now July 1st!
For me, my solution is always to start responsive with a simple template based on an idea of the content. Keep backups and add new functionality / content in stages and check so I can always roll back. I find designing a site THEN trying to make it responsive is HARD work. If responsiveness is eventually mandatory (which in most cases it is), fitting a design into the constraints that responsiveness eventually imposes is very difficult. Again, in my humble opinion, start responsive and amend your design/desires accordingly. Start responsive if that’s your final destination. Test regularly on all formats and be prepared to step back and take a different turn. It’s kinda like following a map, sometimes a road is closed and you take a detour. But in the end it is much quicker than driving for 6 hours and then getting out a map and trying to work out where you are !
Sympathies ! But don’t give up completely. I guess it depends how much ‘special effects’ display and formatting, pop-ups, dropdowns, fading in and out - you have. But boiling it down to basics, essentially a website is text and images. It should be fairly straightforward to start with a responsive template and start inserting your code and images. But I agree with the previous poster - non responsive is better than nothing. Also the question is not so much what % users use mobile devices but what % of your users would use mobiles. For example I worked on a backpacking site, backpackers = mobiles - no doubt. But Investments, accountancy kinda more desk based activities are more likely to be accessed via a laptop. Out of interest do you have a link to the site ?
Page count? I dunno. Maybe a couple dozen pages. 90% of the content on my site is dynamic, so one page linked to my database could serve up tens of thousands of articles, for instance.
Or a page in my product catalog could serve up an endless number of items.
The login page is, of course, static in its content.
But I guess what you are getting at was how much rework I’d have, and I guess the answer is most of my pages are pretty intricate - at least to me - so re-designing them to be responsive would be a major task.
(You see me on here and how long it takes me to get one page working, well imagine retooling 40-50 pages?!)