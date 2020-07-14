Go/No Go and Responsive Design

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: You said it yourself: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: I will lose 100% of visitors - because I won’t have any Stop obsessing about every detail. Launch the site. Measure what your visitors are doing, then invest your time in making those improvements that will bring you the most return. You can also make incremental improvements when the site is up and running. For example start by making your five most visited pages responsive.

A related question is which is more important: “responsiveness” or “content”?

Since I am responsible for everything with my business, another reason that I haven’t been able to learn and apply responsive design is because I also need to filling my website up with useful content.

So after I go live with minimal content, where should I focus my time and energy?

Option #1: Keep my non-responsive site as-is and spend the first 3-6 months filling it up with useful information.

Option #2: As soon as I go live, focus all of my effort on converting my website to responsive design

Option #3: Some combination of continuing to create useful content, plus converting things to responsive.

If I go off of kids at work, I think they get more caught up on whether or not they can view a website on their smartphones and if it is “pretty”.

Being older, I judge website almost entirely on their content. Yes, a nice UI is a bonus, but I regularly visit some rather ugly websites, but what matters is I always leave with some useful bit of knowledge.

Seems like the younger generations treat the Internet more like a video game or streaming cable service where they expect to be “entertained”?!

Of course I would love to just sit down for the next 6-8 months and build a super cool responsive website, but I am thinking that the way I make $$$ is more a factor of traffic and good content, but I just don’t know how the world see it?!