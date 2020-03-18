Go/No Go and Responsive Design

One of my main weaknesses is that I am s-l-o-w to get things done - not because of lack of effort, it’s just that I seem to take on very ambitious projects!

I am wrapping up my website/e-commerce site and for the most part, it is NOT “responsive”.

And I’m guess that it would take me at least 3-6 months to make it truly responsive. (@PaulOB could probably update it in a weekend!!)

So the $10,000 question that I am facing is, “Do I go live with a nice looking website, but one that is not responsive, OR do I go back and fix most of my site trying to make it (nearly) “perfect” before I go live?”

A lot of people will probably say that if your website isn’t responsive, then you will likely lose 80% of visitors.

Then again, I will lose 100% of visitors - because I won’t have any - if my website is sitting up on blocks in my garage still being worked on!!

I could go live once I finish my e-commerce module, and then while it is live, hurry up and work on a responsive v2.0, but I just don’t know…

(Mods: Please leave this thread in this forum, because the people who can really help me are the guru HTML/CSS coders in this forum! Plus there will be lots of other threads related to specifics, so might as well leave this one here as a “fair warning”!)

My website is pretty massive from a code standpoint - like approaching 100,000 lines of code.

I am hoping that making it “responsive” won’t really impact my PHP or backend MySQL much, but that is another risk.

How hard, in general, is it to convert a traditional website into one that is “responsive”?

Some of the pages that people like @coothead were helping me with last Fall are basically responsive, but I know that most of my site is NOT responsive, and would probably be pretty annoying for mobile users - even though I am not one.

Here is hoping that this entire issue will not torpedo my startup business and website.

If I was a coding and web design guru like some of you, then this would have never happened, but it is really challenging to do everything (e.g. HTML, CSS, PHP, MySQL, front-end design, back-end design, database design, setting up my webserver, SEO, security, and a billion other things!) as a company of ONE?!

I have tried my best, but I am only a mortal man…

Hope you guys/gals can help me survive all of this and eventually get my website live and start making some $$$ so maybe I can buy some more SitePoint books!!