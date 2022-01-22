Go (from outside) to a given point of a video

I’m not sure this is possible when opening the video in an application. That would depend upon the application itself, whether it is able to take information from a URL to define the point of playback start. Then there is the great unknown, what OS the client is running, what applications they have installed, what application is their default for that file type. Given this, it seems unlikely to me.

If you are opening and playing the video within the browser, it may be a different matter. A browser can interpret URLs and any arguments passed within it.

I’m aware that with Youtube, when sharing or embedding a video, you can define a start point using a t parameter in the URL: ?t=255

I would imagine something similar would be possible when hosting the videos yourself, though it is not something I have tried.

Looking at the spec for the HTML <video> element, I don’t see any attribute for defining a start point. But I would imagine it would be possible to use an argument in the URL, like Youtube does, and have javascript take that and set the playhead where you want it.

Again, I have not done this, but I suspect it is possible.