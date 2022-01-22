Go (from outside) to a given point of a video

I know how to go to a given point of a pdf or of a epub, from outside. For example I can go to a bookmark in a html page very easy (http://your-path/your-file.php#your-bookmark) or, in a pdf, to a page:
file://your-path/your-pdf#pag=34, or in an epub file to a given point (with Calibre):
file:///your-path-here/your-epub-filename.epub?open_at=epubcfi(/10/2/4/2/132/18/1:65).
But there is a way to go - from outside (from a terminal or from an html page) - to a given point (a chapter or at least a given time) of a video file, such a mkv file?
It depends from the application you use to open it, I guess (VLC or something else). I asked it to a VLC forum time ago, but nobody answered.
Can someone tell me something?
I’m not sure this is possible when opening the video in an application. That would depend upon the application itself, whether it is able to take information from a URL to define the point of playback start. Then there is the great unknown, what OS the client is running, what applications they have installed, what application is their default for that file type. Given this, it seems unlikely to me.
If you are opening and playing the video within the browser, it may be a different matter. A browser can interpret URLs and any arguments passed within it.
I’m aware that with Youtube, when sharing or embedding a video, you can define a start point using a
t parameter in the URL:
?t=255
I would imagine something similar would be possible when hosting the videos yourself, though it is not something I have tried.
Looking at the spec for the HTML
<video> element, I don’t see any attribute for defining a start point. But I would imagine it would be possible to use an argument in the URL, like Youtube does, and have javascript take that and set the playhead where you want it.
Again, I have not done this, but I suspect it is possible.
Thank you. What I was searching was indeed a way to get a video (in a given point) not within a browser, but within the app (VLC or the like).
I am afraid that this is a problem without solution, so far, as you said.
Here I have found some interesting tips.
Indeed this code works:
vlc file:///my-path/my-video.mp4 --start-time=90
ops … I can open the video file from terminal, but so far not from a browser…
VLC has its own web interface: https://wiki.videolan.org/Control_VLC_via_a_browser/
I don’t know if I understand correctly, but what I prefer is opening a video file with standalone VLC app (not within a browser, but only from a browser).
The best solution I can think of is to use a custom URI scheme with your own protocol.
As you may already know, there are special protocols like
mailto:// or
tel:// which allow you to run external applications from the browser. You can use the same concept. Register
vlc://protocol and attach
vlc command to it. Parameters may be passed via URI, for example,
vlc://my-video.mp4/90.
An article to help you get started:
I have followed these instructions, but it doesn’t work: even if vlc is opened, I get an error message in vlc:
VLC is unable to open the MRL.
Here is my code:
<a href="vlc:///mnt/my-path/my-video.mp4 --start-time=210">video title</a>
Nothing change with vlc:// instead of vlc:///, neither change if I omit
--start-time=210