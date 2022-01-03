Go (from outside) to a given point of a video

I know how to go to a given point of a pdf or of a epub, from outside. For example I can go to a bookmark in a html page very easy (http://your-path/your-file.php#your-bookmark) or, in a pdf, to a page: file://your-path/your-pdf#pag=34 , or in an epub file to a given point (with Calibre): file:///your-path-here/your-epub-filename.epub?open_at=epubcfi(/10/2/4/2/132/18/1:65) .

But there is a way to go - from outside (from a terminal or from an html page) - to a given point (a chapter or at least a given time) of a video file, such a mkv file?

It depends from the application you use to open it, I guess (VLC or something else). I asked it to a VLC forum time ago, but nobody answered.

Can someone tell me something?