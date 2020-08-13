Gmail imap_search and imap_mail_move not working as expected

I am loading the list of emails from Gmail with imap. The list of ids return, they are just listed like 1, 2, 3, even though I am using “SE_UID” which is supposed to return a proper unique id.
$mailsIds = imap_search($this->getImapStream(), $criteria, SE_UID, $this->serverEncoding);

Also, moving the mail does nothing. I have tried $mailBox="[Gmail]/Trash", $mailBox="[Gmail]/Starred", etc. I have tried both with and without CP_UID.

imap_mail_move($this->getImapStream(), $mailId, $mailBox, CP_UID);
imap_expunge($this->getImapStream());

Receiving the actual email body works fine:
imap_fetchstructure($this->getImapStream(), $mailId, FT_UID);

What does your imap_open command look like?

UID’s in imap are still integers.

It’s dynamically generated, but I did my best to recreate it:

imap_open({pop.gmail.com:995/pop3/ssl/novalidate-cert}INBOX,myemail@gmail.com,mypassword,0,0,Array())

and are you invoking imap_expunge to clean up after you’re done moving?

EDIT: I can read. derp.

Is getImapStream opening a new connection over and over? (My thoughts: If getImapStream is opening a new stream every time, then your expunge call isnt operating on the same thread as the move, which may be causing problems.)