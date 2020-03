Glypicon positioning in bs3 form

Hi,

The relative positioning is referred to the object itself so 97% moves the icon the distance 97% of its own width.

What is important to be aware of is that the relative positioning is actually only moving the visual rendering of the object, the physical object is still occupying the original place.

The label, input and span are inline elements so when the line they sit on is shorter the line will break as a text-line does.

In what strange way does the glyph position change in a narrow window?