Global variables getting updated?

JavaScript
Bare with me here, as actual code isn’t super important. You can use this pseudo code as reference:

//couple of global variables at the top of a file (ultimately imported / compiled with babel into a main.js file)
ImportantObject = {
  //init function which calls slideshow1 function
  //slideshow1 function here where it references the global variables
}

There are times when the DOM changes and as a result, we call the slideshow1 function because we need to reset the HTML / create the slideshow, etc. However, since the variables in use are defined at the top of the file, they don’t get updated when we re-run slideshow1

  1. Any downsides to moving the variables to inside of slideshow1.js BESIDES limiting the scope (and if multiple functions exist, like slideshow2/slideshow3, it’d need to be defined in each function
  2. Is there a workaround here or some way to get the variables to update?