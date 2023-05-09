Global variables getting updated?

Bare with me here, as actual code isn’t super important. You can use this pseudo code as reference:

//couple of global variables at the top of a file (ultimately imported / compiled with babel into a main.js file) ImportantObject = { //init function which calls slideshow1 function //slideshow1 function here where it references the global variables }

There are times when the DOM changes and as a result, we call the slideshow1 function because we need to reset the HTML / create the slideshow, etc. However, since the variables in use are defined at the top of the file, they don’t get updated when we re-run slideshow1