Global variables getting updated?

Bare with me here, as actual code isn’t super important. You can use this pseudo code as reference:
//couple of global variables at the top of a file (ultimately imported / compiled with babel into a main.js file)
ImportantObject = {
//init function which calls slideshow1 function
//slideshow1 function here where it references the global variables
}
There are times when the DOM changes and as a result, we call the slideshow1 function because we need to reset the HTML / create the slideshow, etc. However, since the variables in use are defined at the top of the file, they don’t get updated when we re-run slideshow1
- Any downsides to moving the variables to inside of slideshow1.js BESIDES limiting the scope (and if multiple functions exist, like slideshow2/slideshow3, it’d need to be defined in each function
- Is there a workaround here or some way to get the variables to update?