Global UX Networking: How to connect with user experience experts internationally?

Hello community!

I’m pursuing a diploma in UX Design and already have a solid career as a graphic designer. Over time, I’ve built up a good professional network in graphic design, but now that I’m focusing on UX, I’m struggling to find contacts and mentors in this area who have an inspiring track record and with whom I can collaborate on joint projects.

I would love to discover effective ways to network internationally in the UX world:

What online platforms or communities do you recommend?

How have you managed to establish valuable connections with other UXers around the world?

Is there any strategy that has worked for you to attract mentors or remote collaborations?

I’m open to all kinds of advice, personal experiences, or even if you want to connect with me, that would be great!

Thanks in advance!