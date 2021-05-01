Giving Virtual Life to Digital Bison Calves : Run Update Inside Select Query in Mysql

Here’s the problem: I am creating a virtual herd of American bison. At the moment the herd (created on a MySql database) consists of 20 adult cows, 1 adult bull, and 11 yearlings and newborn calves. The calves are “born” to a select number of the cows, seven so far this “season.” The calves need to be programmed to put on between 1.4 and 1.9 pounds of weight each day from Spring to Fall and < 1lbs in Winter. This requires that once a day, we run a CRON job that runs a PHP script.

The script should (1) SELECT (animal code #), weight FROM herd WHERE age < 1

(2) The amount of weight gain depends on month of the year (S = Summer, W=Winter)

if ($month > 3 && $month <= 11) { $Slbs = rand(15,19) / 10 ; $Dlbs = $Slbs ; } else { $Wlbs = rand(6,9) / 10 ; $Dlbs = $Wlbs ; }

(3) $NewWt = Current weight + $Dlbs

(4) Each calf’s record is UPDATE(d) herd SET weight = $NewWt WHERE (animal code#) = $animalCode

Seems straight forward enough, but I have not been able to come up with the PHP code to make this happen. I thought all I needed to do was run the update inside the SELECT while code, but I can’t make it work, nor can I find examples online to use.

Suggestions and guidance appreciated.