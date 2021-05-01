Giving Virtual Life to Digital Bison Calves : Run Update Inside Select Query in Mysql

Here’s the problem: I am creating a virtual herd of American bison. At the moment the herd (created on a MySql database) consists of 20 adult cows, 1 adult bull, and 11 yearlings and newborn calves. The calves are “born” to a select number of the cows, seven so far this “season.” The calves need to be programmed to put on between 1.4 and 1.9 pounds of weight each day from Spring to Fall and < 1lbs in Winter. This requires that once a day, we run a CRON job that runs a PHP script.

The script should (1) SELECT (animal code #), weight FROM herd WHERE age < 1
(2) The amount of weight gain depends on month of the year (S = Summer, W=Winter)

if ($month > 3 && $month <= 11) {
				
$Slbs = rand(15,19) / 10 ;
$Dlbs = $Slbs ;
			
} else {
			
$Wlbs = rand(6,9) / 10 ;
$Dlbs = $Wlbs ;	
 }

(3) $NewWt = Current weight + $Dlbs

(4) Each calf’s record is UPDATE(d) herd SET weight = $NewWt WHERE (animal code#) = $animalCode

Seems straight forward enough, but I have not been able to come up with the PHP code to make this happen. I thought all I needed to do was run the update inside the SELECT while code, but I can’t make it work, nor can I find examples online to use.

Suggestions and guidance appreciated.

Forgive me if I have underestimated your level of knowledge.

Presumably you have a database table where each row is one bison? And one of the columns is the weight? And another column indicates whether this bison is one that will gain weight or not (ie adult or not)? Or maybe, instead, a date of birth?

So you need a loop to work through adding the required weight to the relevant column in each row of the bison that are not adults?

So you could run a SELECT query to obtain the animalCode# of the animals that would gain weight. You could then set up a PHP WHILE loop working through the results to run a SQL UPDATE query on one animal at a time.

Apologies if you knew all this already.

It occurs to me that they may be an object oriented programming approach to this but I don’t have the experience/knowledge to advise about that.

  1. Use better birthday instead of age.

  2. You need no loop. It’s enough just single UPDATE-query.

This is an interesting idea.
I have just been setting up a database for the herd and am going to give it a go.
I have a column for is-female which will be a true/false boolean, because, presumably, these will go on to have their own calves in the future.
It may be a way that I can teach myself some OOP (I’m not sure yet whether that would be appropriate or not). I will let you know when I get some PHP going.

Thanks for the multiple replies… To be clear on the structure of the bison database, here is screen capture of the MySQL DB.

I have several ways to ID each bison: Rid, Acode (animal ID code), birth date, gender, mother cow, etc.

FYI… pleased to report that the digital ‘Alpha’ herd just added a new calf, a very healthy female weighing 62lbs. Here’s the CRON notification email.

I don’t want all the calves gaining the same amount of weight each day, so I am using a rand() function to select between 1.4 and 1.9 lbs per day. This should more closely match a real life herd. As the algorithm progresses, I want to add in the element of not only seasonal variation but also grazing conditions as determined by local precipitation - drought conditions in particular. The “Alpha” herd’s grazing range at the moment is what I am calling the “Bison Triangle” formed by the juncture of the Niobrara and Missouri Rivers in NE Nebraska and SE So. Dakota.

So if you run the following SQL query
UPDATE animals SET weight=weight+((RAND()*0.4)+1.5) WHERE bdate = '2021-05-01';
this will add the weight that you want to any bison matching the WHERE condition (you will want to change the condition of course).

Isn’t the “age” column redundant? You can calculate it from the date of birth. And it will become incorrect in a year’s time.

I think this is the query you want to run daily:
UPDATE animals SET weight=weight+((RAND()*0.4)+1.5) WHERE DATEDIFF(CURDATE(), bdate) <366
It adds a weight between 1.5 and 1.9 to the value of weight to all the animals whose date of birth was less than 366 days ago.