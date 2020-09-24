Giving returned value their own span tag

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

I have the following countdown script that outputs the number of days left until a specified date.

This works fine, but I would like to wrap each number retuned in a span so I can give each number a style as at the moment it is just outputting a number in a div.

Can anyone tell me how I can do this?

Thanks!

#2

#1: You can apply styles to divs.

#2: You’re trying to wrap each individual number in a span?
Convert the number to a string.
split the string;
join the string, using "</span><span>" as the glue.
Output the result wrapped in a span: "<span>"+out+"</span>"

1 Like
#3

Hi,

Thanks for the reply.

I have tried this:

var str = days;
var res = str.split(" ");
document.getElementById("demo2").innerHTML = res;

But I don’t think it is right.

#4

each line in my previous post contains a link to a function. Try giving them a read.

1 Like
#5

Try this:

JS

  let ouputHTML= '';
  if (days) {
  	ouputHTML+=`<span class="days"> ${days} days</span>,`;
  }

  if (hours) {
  	ouputHTML+=`<span class="hours"> ${hours} hours</span>, and`;
  }
  if (minutes) {
  	ouputHTML+=`<span class="minutes"> ${hours} minutes</span>, and`;
  }
  	ouputHTML+=`<span class="seconds"> ${seconds} seconds</span>`;

  document.getElementById("countdown").innerHTML = ouputHTML;

CSS

.days{ font-size:2em;}
.hours{ font-weight:bold;}
.minutes{ font-style:italic}
.seconds{ color:red;}

Note, the IF(—) logic is there to prevent 0s (“0 Days, 0 Hours”…etc). You can write the string template (a widely supported feature of ES6) as one line if you want the 0s to be displayed.

hope that helps

#6

Thank you :slight_smile: I will try that

#7

I had an old countdown timer and modified your code a little - the css isn’t the greatest, but it should get you working. I have to say you really don’t have to do much to the code as that is great. It’s basically just HTML/CSS work that I did.

https://jsfiddle.net/Strider64/x2sypdgv/