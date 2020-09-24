Giving returned value their own span tag

Try this:
JS
let ouputHTML= '';
if (days) {
ouputHTML+=`<span class="days"> ${days} days</span>,`;
}
if (hours) {
ouputHTML+=`<span class="hours"> ${hours} hours</span>, and`;
}
if (minutes) {
ouputHTML+=`<span class="minutes"> ${hours} minutes</span>, and`;
}
ouputHTML+=`<span class="seconds"> ${seconds} seconds</span>`;
document.getElementById("countdown").innerHTML = ouputHTML;
CSS
.days{ font-size:2em;}
.hours{ font-weight:bold;}
.minutes{ font-style:italic}
.seconds{ color:red;}
Note, the IF(—) logic is there to prevent 0s (“0 Days, 0 Hours”…etc). You can write the string template (a widely supported feature of ES6) as one line if you want the 0s to be displayed.
hope that helps