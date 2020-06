Hi there,

I have a listing website that lists contests and freebies. Each listing has a link to the external website that the contest is on.

What I am wondering is, if I should be adding some tracking code to the external links so that when those external websites look at their reports in GA, they can see that my website is providing content.

What would be the best way to do this?

Do I just add something like this to my links:

https://www.mywebsite.com?utm_source=my-website-name-here

Thanks