Hi there,

I have a div that shows a user profile image and then some text when hovering on it.

This works fine, but I am trying to have the text in the white centered vertically so if there is only 1 line of text or 2 lines of text, they both appear centered.

I have tried added a flex and align-items : center, but this then makes the image disappear.

Can anyone suggest how to fix this?

This is what I have so far:

Thanks!