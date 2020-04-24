Giving an SVG a border

Hi,
Is it possible to give an SVG a border using CSS?
I currently have an SVG inside an
img tag like this:
<div class="smile-5">
<img src="<?php echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri(); ?>/images/smile.svg" class="img-fluid" alt="Smile" />
</div>
I am trying to add a
2px
border around it. Also, it is a circle with a shape inside it, so I’m wondering if the
border will just go around the outer shape and not the inner shape?
I’ve tried adding a
border to it in illustrator, but as I am scaling the image in different places, the border doesn’t remain at
2px.
Any ideas would be great
Thank you!