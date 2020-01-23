Giving an SVG a border

Hi,

Is it possible to give an SVG a border using CSS?

I currently have an SVG inside an img tag like this:

<div class="smile-5"> <img src="<?php echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri(); ?>/images/smile.svg" class="img-fluid" alt="Smile" /> </div>

I am trying to add a 2px border around it. Also, it is a circle with a shape inside it, so I’m wondering if the border will just go around the outer shape and not the inner shape?

I’ve tried adding a border to it in illustrator, but as I am scaling the image in different places, the border doesn’t remain at 2px .

Any ideas would be great

Thank you!