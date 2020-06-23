Giving an element a class based on the current page it's on?

Hi there,
I am a bit stuck with something here…
I have a website that I list competitions/contests on. I am wanting to create a page that will display all the listings I have added that day.
To do this I am creating a page called /new-competitions. At the top of this page, I have a scroll able calendar that looks like this:
This page will always have the current date on so “today’s” date will always have the .current-day class.
Each day I am going to save yesterday’s current page as the date of that day, for example: new-competitions-22-june-2020.
Now, what I want to do is give the date on that page a class so the user knows what day they are viewing… something like this:
I have set up the pages with this scroll-able calendar in an include, so I would like to ask the best way to add a class to the “current” page’s calendar day. What would be the best way to do this? Can I add a class based on the URL and somehow match it to the calendar day number?
This is my current code that displays the scroll-able calendar with the different days:
<div class="gallery js-flickity nc-items"
data-flickity-options='{ "wrapAround": false, "autoPlay": false, "pageDots": false, "cellAlign": "left"}'>
<div class="nc-item-start d-none d-md-block">
<div class="nc-scroll">
<span class="text-right">Scroll or swipe to select competitions added from a previous day</span>
<div class="scroll-arrow-container">
<div id="scroll-arrow">
<i class="fas fa-arrow-right"></i>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- CURRENT DAY -->
<div class="nc-item current-day">
<a href="/new-competitions">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">23</div>
</a>
</div>
<!-- end CURRENT DAY -->
<div class="nc-item">
<a href="#">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">22</div>
</a>
</div>
<div class="nc-item">
<a href="#">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">21</div>
</a>
</div>
<div class="nc-item">
<a href="#">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">20</div>
</a>
</div>
<div class="nc-item">
<a href="#">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">19</div>
</a>
</div>
<div class="nc-item">
<a href="#">
<div class="nc-date-month">JUN</div>
<div class="nc-date-day">18</div>
</a>
</div>
</div>
Can anyone suggest the best way to do this?
Hope that makes sense?!
Thanks!