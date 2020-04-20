Giving a table column a shadow

Hi there toolman,
I would suggest that you use
border instead of
box-shadow.
Here is an example…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
}
table {
border-collapse: collapse;
}
th, td {
padding: 0.5em;
}
th:nth-of-type( 6 ) {
border: 0.25em solid rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 );
border-bottom: 0;
background-color: #fff;
}
td:nth-of-type( 5n+5 ) {
border-left: 0.25em solid rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 );
border-right: 0.25em solid rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 );
background-color: #fff;
}
tr:last-of-type td:last-of-type {
border-bottom: 0.25em solid rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 );
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Header 1</th>
<th scope="col">Header 2</th>
<th scope="col">Header 3</th>
<th scope="col">Header 4</th>
<th scope="col">Header 4</th>
<th scope="col">Header 5</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<th scope="row">content</th>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">content</th>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">content</th>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">content</th>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
<td>content</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</body>
</html>
coothead