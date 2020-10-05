Giving a div full width with 2 columns, but 1 fixed to a point?

Hi there,

I have a container-fluid with 2 columns in like this:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/g7rpuf3s/1/

What I am trying to do is to have the left column a set width on desktop with text in, and then the right hand columns to fill the rest of the page with an image in.

This is what I am tying to achieve:



However, I don’t know how to get the left hand side with the text in to line up with other elements on the page, like a container above it.

Can anyone help me achieve this? I am using Bootstrap 4