Giving a background image into a border (zig zag) issue

Hi there,

I have the following that is a div with a background and also a div underneath that has a border to create a zig zag.

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/2kozd6e1/6/

What I am wondering is how I can have the pattern in the top div appear inside the zig zag. If I apply it to the zig zag, I don’t think it will line up and I am not sure how to add the zig zag part of the top div so it is one element with a background.

What would be the best way to achieve this?

Thanks!