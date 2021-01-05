Giving a background image into a border (zig zag) issue

Hi again.
One option would be to add a zig-zag class to the container’s parent and give the pseudo element to that class.
Then what I think you tripped on was the angle value. Add 180 to the 45 to flip the gradient and get the transparent on top and then use the dark background color to the bottom side.
A stand alone example:
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Title</title>
<style>
.store-mart-lite-top-header-wrap {
padding: 10px;
background: url("https://i.ibb.co/W0JR0Rf/cross-pattern.gif") repeat #ebca99;
background-size: 18px; /* matching the gradient */
background-position: left -2px bottom 0; /* to fit the pseudo bg */
}
.zig-zag::after {
display: block;
margin: 0 -10px -10px; /* soak up padding */
width: calc(100% + 20px);
height: 28px; /* 18px + padding */
background-image: linear-gradient(-225deg, transparent 16px, #a01028 0), linear-gradient(225deg, transparent 16px, #a01028 0);
background-repeat: repeat-x;
background-position: left -9px bottom 0; /* 9px to adjust the flip */
background-size: 18px 28px; /* height matches element */
content: " ";
}
</style>
</head><body>
<div class="store-mart-lite-top-header-wrap zig-zag">
<div class="container ">
Pattern now going into the zig zags
</div>
</div>
</body></html>
Saved as an anonymous fiddle to play with: https://jsfiddle.net/02gfxwkp/