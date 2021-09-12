Give voice to your blog and articles

I’m sure we all have come across a situation where we have found a great article, but we don’t have time to read it. So, we bookmark it for later reading. Little did we know, after a certain amount of time it gets stockpiled like a stack of papers in an attorney’s room. It’s frustrating, isn’t it? What if there was an option to listen to the article on the website where you found that article? How great it would be?

That’s why we created Voicera. Using Voicera, bloggers and content writers can embed a life-like voice dictation of their blogs directly into their content completely FREE. All of this in one click. Just copy and paste your article’s link into our dashboard, select the voice you want, and in an instant, you’ll get a life-like AI-based voice dictation HTML embed which you can add to your content so that readers who don’t have time to focus on reading can listen to your great article while doing some other work. It’s a great way to increase user experience.

Features including:

It’s FREE to use in beta

Lifetime validity

One-click audio embed creator

Enables your readers to become your listeners & can run in the background.

Supports 10+ more languages and dialects. More coming soon.

Extremely lightweight, measuring at just ~2.2 KB

2000 Free Credits - Use Code “KJFPIY”