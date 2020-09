Give all options a class

I am trying to go through your code to create a dynamic select without using ddslick which somehow makes the select element not submit to the next page, so I found an alternartive which doesn’;t effect the markup.

So im trying to create a a function to loop through each option to make them dissapear (give them a class)

Then, l,ater I can remove that class depending on which option is selllected like you had here

Dynamic select JavaScript There are many different ways to solve this particular issue. For example, all of the options could be removed from the HTML code with only the JavaScript generating what is needed. However, even though this is the JavaScript forum we must never lose sight of the no-JavaScript situations. But, Everyone has JavaScript, right? No they bloody well do not, as is demonstrated nicely at that link. It’s important that we accommodate people without it as much as possible. Another benefit of improving …

But first things first, so Im trying to make all the options dissapear from

<select name="alignment" id="alignment" class="form-control" required> <option value="" disabled>Select Width</option> <option value="" disabled>100% Options</option> <option value="0">None</option> <option value="" disabled>50% Options</option> <option value="1">Left</option> <option value="2">Right</option> <option value="" disabled>33% Options</option> <option value="3">Left</option> <option value="4">Center</option> <option value="5">>Right</option> <option value="" disabled>25% Options</option> <option value="6">Left</option> <option value="7">Center-Left</option> <option value="8">>Center-Right</option> <option value="9">Right</option> </select>

How do I make the foreach skip the {0} index