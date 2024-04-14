GitLab shows the error ERROR: invalid tag

Hello,
I have two server:

GitLab (172.20.2.57)   : GitLab Server
Runner (172.20.2.100)  : GitLab Runner and Docker Compose

I created a NodeJS Express project using the Create from template option. I named this project test. The Dockerfile of the project is as follows:

FROM node:lts-alpine as build-stage
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
RUN npm run build

# production stage
FROM nginx:stable-alpine as production-stage
COPY --from=build-stage /app/dist /usr/share/nginx/html
EXPOSE 80
CMD ["nginx", "-g", "daemon off;"]

The .gitlab-ci.yml of the project is as follows:

image: docker
services:
  - docker:dind
stages:
  - deploy
step-deploy-prod:
  stage: deploy
  script:
    - docker build -t app/test .
    - docker run -d -p 80:80 --rm --name todoapp app/test

To create a Runner, I went to Settings and then to CI/CD. Finally, the Runner settings are as follows:
And:

I ran the following command on the Runner server:

# gitlab-runner register --url http://172.20.2.57 --token glrt-x-ArBzXJcw3BsdYxKiX_
Output
Runner registered successfully. Feel free to start it, but if it's running already the config should be automatically reloaded!

I Clicked on Run Pipeline, but I got the following error:

Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6)
  on Runner GKbcoS1ku, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9
Preparing the "shell" executor
00:00
Using Shell (bash) executor...
Preparing environment
00:01
Running on Runner...
Getting source from Git repository
00:00
Fetching changes with git depth set to 20...
Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/GKbcoS1ku/0/hack3rcon/test/.git/
Checking out 2eda86c8 as detached HEAD (ref is master)...
Skipping Git submodules setup
Executing "step_script" stage of the job script
00:01
$ docker build -t /usr/src/app/test .
ERROR: invalid tag "/usr/src/app/test": invalid reference format
ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

What is wrong?

Thanks you.