GitLab shows the error ERROR: invalid tag

I have two server:

GitLab (172.20.2.57) : GitLab Server Runner (172.20.2.100) : GitLab Runner and Docker Compose

I created a NodeJS Express project using the Create from template option. I named this project test. The Dockerfile of the project is as follows:

FROM node:lts-alpine as build-stage WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm install COPY . . RUN npm run build # production stage FROM nginx:stable-alpine as production-stage COPY --from=build-stage /app/dist /usr/share/nginx/html EXPOSE 80 CMD ["nginx", "-g", "daemon off;"]

The .gitlab-ci.yml of the project is as follows:

image: docker services: - docker:dind stages: - deploy step-deploy-prod: stage: deploy script: - docker build -t app/test . - docker run -d -p 80:80 --rm --name todoapp app/test

To create a Runner, I went to Settings and then to CI/CD . Finally, the Runner settings are as follows:



I ran the following command on the Runner server:

# gitlab-runner register --url http://172.20.2.57 --token glrt-x-ArBzXJcw3BsdYxKiX_ Output Runner registered successfully. Feel free to start it, but if it's running already the config should be automatically reloaded!

I Clicked on Run Pipeline, but I got the following error:

Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6) on Runner GKbcoS1ku, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9 Preparing the "shell" executor 00:00 Using Shell (bash) executor... Preparing environment 00:01 Running on Runner... Getting source from Git repository 00:00 Fetching changes with git depth set to 20... Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/GKbcoS1ku/0/hack3rcon/test/.git/ Checking out 2eda86c8 as detached HEAD (ref is master)... Skipping Git submodules setup Executing "step_script" stage of the job script 00:01 $ docker build -t /usr/src/app/test . ERROR: invalid tag "/usr/src/app/test": invalid reference format ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

What is wrong?

