GitLab shows the error ERROR: invalid tag

I have two server:
GitLab (172.20.2.57) : GitLab Server
Runner (172.20.2.100) : GitLab Runner and Docker Compose
I created a NodeJS Express project using the Create from template option. I named this project test. The
Dockerfile of the project is as follows:
FROM node:lts-alpine as build-stage
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
RUN npm run build
# production stage
FROM nginx:stable-alpine as production-stage
COPY --from=build-stage /app/dist /usr/share/nginx/html
EXPOSE 80
CMD ["nginx", "-g", "daemon off;"]
The
.gitlab-ci.yml of the project is as follows:
image: docker
services:
- docker:dind
stages:
- deploy
step-deploy-prod:
stage: deploy
script:
- docker build -t app/test .
- docker run -d -p 80:80 --rm --name todoapp app/test
To create a Runner, I went to
Settings and then to
CI/CD. Finally, the Runner settings are as follows:
And:
I ran the following command on the Runner server:
# gitlab-runner register --url http://172.20.2.57 --token glrt-x-ArBzXJcw3BsdYxKiX_
Output
Runner registered successfully. Feel free to start it, but if it's running already the config should be automatically reloaded!
I Clicked on Run Pipeline, but I got the following error:
Running with gitlab-runner 16.10.0 (81ab07f6)
on Runner GKbcoS1ku, system ID: s_a88f5fe318c9
Preparing the "shell" executor
Using Shell (bash) executor...
Preparing environment
Running on Runner...
Getting source from Git repository
Fetching changes with git depth set to 20...
Reinitialized existing Git repository in /home/gitlab-runner/builds/GKbcoS1ku/0/hack3rcon/test/.git/
Checking out 2eda86c8 as detached HEAD (ref is master)...
Skipping Git submodules setup
Executing "step_script" stage of the job script
$ docker build -t /usr/src/app/test .
ERROR: invalid tag "/usr/src/app/test": invalid reference format
ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1
What is wrong?
Thanks you.