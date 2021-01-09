.gitignore looks not working

PHP
#1

In my .gitignore file in GitHub I wrote:

/.git
.gitignore

But via composer still both .git folder and .gitignore file are downloaded with the package. What should I do?

#2

the back of my head’s saying if you put gitignore in the ignore list, how will it know what to ignore…

#3

Do you mean to remove .gitignore from the file content?

#4

Did you commit the .git ignore at some point before you excluded it?

#5

Please advise how to do so?

#6

My point was, you shouldn’t have if you did. If you did do that, delete the .gitignore, push the changes, and then recreate it ignoring itself.

#7

I just have it in root of my GitHub, I don’t know what to do more? Please advise how to enforce it working? All I did is adding the file in root of my project.