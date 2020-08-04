Github intergration don't seem to work (sitepoint)

Hey Everyone,

On the moment of writing I have only the possibility to login using Google on Sitepoint community.
So I wanted to connect using Github to the awesome community.

But after I sign in to Github, I get the next message.

I’ve alerted SitePoint HQ, @dseegersmail. Hopefully somebody will get back to you soon.

Hi,

So unfortunatly you can’t connect your social accounts in that way. Our accounts are actually managed via sitepoint.com/premium.

So if you want to add GitHub as a login option for your sitepoint account (this also connect to this community site) then you need to head on over to https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/account

From this page you can connect github to your account and you should be able to use this option to login. as per screenshot:

Good to know, even if it was quite confusing :slight_smile:

