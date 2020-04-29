Github intergration don't seem to work (sitepoint)

#1

Hey Everyone,

On the moment of writing I have only the possibility to login using Google on Sitepoint community.
So I wanted to connect using Github to the awesome community.

But after I sign in to Github, I get the next message.

#2

I’ve alerted SitePoint HQ, @dseegersmail. Hopefully somebody will get back to you soon.