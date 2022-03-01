Git Undo Terminal command

Those are the only commands I used. I ran the command in IntelliJ terminal. It deleted the “.idea” folders and specifically the files with “.iml” and the project folder itself. Then the git history wasn’t there. What I mean by that is when I clicked the VCS it didn’t give me the option to commit, push. It gave my the option to share to GitHub even though I have already shared that project to GitHub before. The problem is I have uncommitted changes. Is there no other way apart from cloning? Im still new to coding. This is a very important project. I was reading online about git hard reset, would that work?
Update: I did “git restore -s=HEAD --staged --worktree – .” based on a post on StackOverflow then it said “fatal: could not resolve =HEAD” then I tried “.git/refs/heads/master” to try and get the directory back then it said “zsh: permission denied: .git/refs/heads/master” then I did “git reset --hard” then it said "HEAD is now at " but the “git restore .” or or any git restore doesn’t work after. Please how do I fix this?? I really need to fix it soon
As already noted, this should not have affected the git history… but your editor config (including the git view) might now be broken, do you get anything at all when just running git log from the terminal? You might also try to remove (or rename) the .idea folder altogether to reset the configuration for your project…
A little late, but looks like OP ran the delete command. I’m sure it deleted more than just the .git folder.
@mangoabacaxi You shouldn’t copy and paste random commands unless you know what they really do. rm in the *NIX world means to “remove” and the flag -f is to force it to remove. There is no source following it so I would be very worried as it could potentially remove your entire system altogether.
If you really need to delete certain files, why not create a bash script to delete specific files you don’t want? Or even better, add those files to your .gitignore file and let Git do the rest for you?