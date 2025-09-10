Git and Github

[I didn’t find a category for this topic, but I think there should be one. Admins? If I’ve posted in the wrong place it’s because I didn’t see a topic that I thought this post fit in.]
I’ve freely exhibited my ignorance on SitePoint and shall do so again with this post.
I’ve come to question whether I’m using Git as well as I might. I’m not certain, but I think that my Git tracking only extends to my HTML, CSS, JS and PHP files based on the folders they are in. There are probably files with other extensions included because they reside in those folders. I believe that means that my databases are not tracked. I don’t even know if they can be. I’m currently perusing the https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2 site and hope to learn more, but it occurred to me that I have much more than just the website files and folders that I should be tracking. For instance, I have built a number of batch files that backup my development environment files, files available to my Apache server, my forum, and a couple of databases to support everything. Should I be tracking changes to the batch files and databases?
I’m not asking how to track them (I’ll find out elsewhere). What I’m asking is for advice on how best to use Git. My feeble brain tells me that instead of a single repo that I should probably have multiple repos. Perhaps a repo for my website files, another for my ancillary tools files, one for my databases, etc. I’m too ignorant and inexperienced to know how to consider the matter. I thought, perhaps, someone here would give me guidance . . . things to consider and a framework for deciding.
Generally I put things that belong together in a git repository. So for example, one repository per website, not one repository with multiple different websites.
From what you’re describing I would probably put the batch files in a separate repository too. Unless maybe they pertain to a single website, then it makes sense to put it in the repository for that website.
Basically, make it as fine-grained as possible, but not more so.
As for databases I would not store those in git for the simple reason that they are too transient and you’d be committing all the time. Of course, if you like your could store a few backups of the website in the git repository of the website, but I would be carefull with that since git remembers all files, even if they aren’t currently available, so with large backups a repository could grow very very fast.
I would be more tempted to store database backups in some offline storage like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, something like that.
I realize now that I’m still viewing my databases as their structures without their content. Content will be added and removed as users navigate and contribute to my website. Only backing them up regularly and creating logs files which can be used to update them will assure integrity, which is quite different from version control, Git’s function.
I’m still looking for a way to periodically record versions of database tables and columns structure.
Okay then you probably are only asking about backing up the structure, no data. Do you have SQL Data Definition Language (DDL) statements that create the database and tables? If not then there should be a way to generate them from your database. I think that would be part of your system’s source code.
It sounds like you’re actually looking for database change management software, like sqitch.
With that, you can define so called migrations that can create tables, add columns, whatever the situation needs. It basically creates an executable record of changes to your database that can be executed on all environments.
So let’s say you need a new table for your website. You create a new migration to create that table, run migrations, voila, table exists. Next, you copy the code including migrations to your test environment, run migrations there and voila, table exists there too. Same thing for production.
Takes a while to get your head around the concepts, but it’s actually quite simple once you get it.