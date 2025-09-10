Git and Github

[I didn’t find a category for this topic, but I think there should be one. Admins? If I’ve posted in the wrong place it’s because I didn’t see a topic that I thought this post fit in.]

I’ve freely exhibited my ignorance on SitePoint and shall do so again with this post.

I’ve come to question whether I’m using Git as well as I might. I’m not certain, but I think that my Git tracking only extends to my HTML, CSS, JS and PHP files based on the folders they are in. There are probably files with other extensions included because they reside in those folders. I believe that means that my databases are not tracked. I don’t even know if they can be. I’m currently perusing the https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2 site and hope to learn more, but it occurred to me that I have much more than just the website files and folders that I should be tracking. For instance, I have built a number of batch files that backup my development environment files, files available to my Apache server, my forum, and a couple of databases to support everything. Should I be tracking changes to the batch files and databases?

I’m not asking how to track them (I’ll find out elsewhere). What I’m asking is for advice on how best to use Git. My feeble brain tells me that instead of a single repo that I should probably have multiple repos. Perhaps a repo for my website files, another for my ancillary tools files, one for my databases, etc. I’m too ignorant and inexperienced to know how to consider the matter. I thought, perhaps, someone here would give me guidance . . . things to consider and a framework for deciding.

Cheers.