Gif image does not stay put

My animated gif image keeps disappearing
This is the image I have :
Ok so that’s fluked. It’s supposed to be animated cherry blossom petals falling. What should I do?
Host it locally instead of from that service?
At 11.2 mbyte its probably a good job
Are you sure you want to inflict that overhead on your visitors?
Hi there ladans37,
gif info:-
File size: 10.63MiB, width: 640px, height: 368px, frames: 300, type: gif
That is unacceptably large.
Converting into a video would make it considerably smaller
mp4 info:-
File size: 2.53MiB (-76.16%), width: 640px, height: 368px, type: mp4 (video), length: 00:00:10
But this is also unacceptably large.
coothead
@coothead so what to do?
Stop using arty-farty nonsense and concentrate
your efforts on the quality of your content.
coothead
What do you mean? It’s at its best right now. Just the image is not showing up. This is not from my end at all. I didn’t make it disappear. It was fine before.
What benefits does that 10.63MiB image have for your
site other than to slow it down and work inconsistently?
coothead
Well it gives it a nice background, and I wanted something animated
Nice for whom?
coothead
My calendar as you saw in the snap shot pic
Ok I downsized it to 11.1kb. Hoping it will work out this time.
Showed up finally, but not as animated. It is a gif too. Hmmm…
Update : Reduced it again on another website, down to 3.45MB. That was like magic. It works now.