Gif image does not stay put

HTML & CSS
My animated gif image keeps disappearing :sob: :sob: :sob:

image

This is the image I have :

https://i.ibb.co/q1vbXWw/Incomplete-Palatable-Bluetickcoonhound-mobile.gif(image larger than 4096KB)

Ok so that’s fluked. It’s supposed to be animated cherry blossom petals falling. What should I do?

Host it locally instead of from that service?

At 11.2 mbyte its probably a good job :slight_smile:
Are you sure you want to inflict that overhead on your visitors?

Hi there ladans37,

gif info:-

File size: 10.63MiB, width: 640px, height: 368px, frames: 300, type: gif

That is unacceptably large. :eek:

Converting into a video would make it considerably smaller

mp4 info:-

File size: 2.53MiB (-76.16%), width: 640px, height: 368px, type: mp4 (video), length: 00:00:10

But this is also unacceptably large. :eek:

coothead

Here’s what it looks like Paul :

image
image1348×722 231 KB

@coothead so what to do?

Stop using arty-farty nonsense and concentrate
your efforts on the quality of your content. :biggrin:

coothead

What do you mean? It’s at its best right now. Just the image is not showing up. This is not from my end at all. I didn’t make it disappear. It was fine before.

What benefits does that 10.63MiB image have for your
site other than to slow it down and work inconsistently? :rolleyes:

coothead

Well it gives it a nice background, and I wanted something animated

Nice for whom?

coothead

My calendar as you saw in the snap shot pic

Ok I downsized it to 11.1kb. Hoping it will work out this time.

Showed up finally, but not as animated. It is a gif too. Hmmm…

Update : Reduced it again on another website, down to 3.45MB. That was like magic. It works now.