It appears to be on different browsers, not just FF… I cannot figure out WHY Im getting these ghosted white line around the corners. Ive checked the background to make sure its black… so its not like white is bleeding through…

.has-hover .bg, .has-hover [class*=“image-”]{

border-radius: 25px;

box-shadow:

inset -20px 30px 20px -10px #000000, /* COLOR BLACK /

inset 20px -30px 20px -10px #000000;/ COLOR BLACK */

}