Getting values out of a loop and saving them to a unique session variable each time

Hi everyone, so I have the below piece of code that I have developed, and I’m struggling to figure this out. What I need to make it do is save each clicked date seperately and uniquely so later it can be inserted into a mysql database table. I have tried using sessions, but still couldn’t figure out a way to create a unique session variable that carries that date. Bear in mind that there wont just be 10 boxes, there will be a calendar with endless days.
<style>
td{
width:50px;
height:50px;
border:1px solid #ccc;
}
td.greyed-out{
background-color:#f7f7f7;
}
</style>
<table>
<tr>
<?php
$dateArray = getdate();
$month = $dateArray['mon'];
$year = $dateArray['year'];
$daynumber = 10;
$day = 1;
;
while($day <= $daynumber) {
$day0 = str_pad($day, 2, "0", STR_PAD_LEFT);
$date = "$year-$month-$day0";
if ($date < date('Y-m-d')) {
?>
<td class="greyed-out">
<?php echo $date;
?>
</td>
<?php
} else {
?>
<td>
<form method="post" action="">
<?php echo $date; ?>
<input type="text" name="date" value="<?php echo $date; ?>" />
<button type="submit" id="submit" name="choosedate" >+</button>
</form>
</td>
<?php
}
$day ++;
} //while
if(isset($_POST['choosedate'])){
echo $_POST['date'];
}
?>
</tr>
</table>