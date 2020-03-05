Getting values out of a loop and saving them to a unique session variable each time

So from the statement, you seem to be fairly new. Feel free to correct me if i’m tossing these balls too low.

If i give you the following strings:

"hello" "time" "to" "play"

How do you put them into an array? Forget for a moment that you’re trying to do session stuff. Just put them into an array, that you will identify with the variable $myarray .

Now add the string "a game" to your $myarray array. Imagine you don’t already know how long the array is.

If you need a hint: The Array documentation in the manual provides several ways to create, and append to, arrays.

====