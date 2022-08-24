Getting value from a defined function variable name

JavaScript
#1

I have a function like so:

var UploadMediaViewModel = (function () {
    const umvm = this;
    var blah = "";
    umvm.upload = null;
    umvm.toProcess = [];
	
    umvm.unload = function(e) {
        cancel();
    }
	
    umvm.canSubmit = false;
    umvm.submitWhenComplete = false;
	
    function cancel() {
        ...
    }
	
    function init() {
        ...       
    }	
	
    const openFileDialog = (e) => {
        ...
    }
	
    function onError(e) {
        ...
    }
	
    const onProgress = (e) => {
        ...
    }
	
    const onUploadComplete = (e) => {
        ...
    }
	
    function onSuccess(e) {
        ...
    }
	
    function submit() {
        ...
    }
	
    function upload(e) {
        umvm.canSubmit = false;
        umvm.uploading = true;
        .....
    }

    init();
    return {
        onUploadSuccess: onSuccess,
        onUploadError: onError,
        onSubmit: submit,
        onUpload: upload,
        onCancel: cancel,
        onUploadComplete,
        onProgress,
        openFileDialog
    }
})();

In another JS script I would like to get the “blah” variable value. I would think it would just be doing something along the lines of this:

UploadMediaViewModel.blah;

But that does not seem to work. What am I missing here?