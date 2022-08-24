Getting value from a defined function variable name

I have a function like so:

var UploadMediaViewModel = (function () { const umvm = this; var blah = ""; umvm.upload = null; umvm.toProcess = []; umvm.unload = function(e) { cancel(); } umvm.canSubmit = false; umvm.submitWhenComplete = false; function cancel() { ... } function init() { ... } const openFileDialog = (e) => { ... } function onError(e) { ... } const onProgress = (e) => { ... } const onUploadComplete = (e) => { ... } function onSuccess(e) { ... } function submit() { ... } function upload(e) { umvm.canSubmit = false; umvm.uploading = true; ..... } init(); return { onUploadSuccess: onSuccess, onUploadError: onError, onSubmit: submit, onUpload: upload, onCancel: cancel, onUploadComplete, onProgress, openFileDialog } })();

In another JS script I would like to get the “blah” variable value. I would think it would just be doing something along the lines of this:

UploadMediaViewModel.blah;

But that does not seem to work. What am I missing here?