Getting unscrambled data uri curtain to work

How would I get this one to work? Red SVG

https://jsfiddle.net/ez9d7mb0/

background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(#filter)'/> </svg>");

Converting this to an unscrambled data uri, which I did above and it is not working in the code.

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <filter id="filter"> <feTurbulence baseFrequency="0.01 0.0001" numOctaves="5"/> <feColorMatrix values="1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1"/> </filter> <rect width="100%" height="100%" filter="url(#filter)"/> </svg>

This Works: Scrambled data uri Blue SVG

background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cfilter id='filter'%3E%3CfeTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/%3E%3CfeColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/%3E%3C/filter%3E%3Crect width='100%25' height='100%25' filter='url(%23filter)'/%3E%3C/svg%3E");

This Works: Unscrambled data uri Orange SVG

This is using an unscrambled data uri and it is working in the code.