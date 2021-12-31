Getting two elements to sit in same line correctly

Hi Guys,

This should be a simple query:

I have a header on my HTML page. Within it, I use a third party product (Telerik for ASP.NET Core) and its toolbar control (https://demos.telerik.com/aspnet-core/toolbar).

Before I start, if this becomes a question for Telerik then happy to seek support from them, but it should be CSS.

On the right of my header (see picture), I want to place some icons (FontAwesome). However, I can’t get them on the same page.

As you can see the toolbar sits in the middle and reserves the space either side to it.

This sits in a header, with the css properties as follows:

#header { width: 100%; background: none; } #headerContent { margin: 0 auto; width: 960px; }

The header is just meant to be a div that runs across the entire width of the page. The width value I am assuming is a bad practice (maybe should be 100%).

Going back to the question however, how can I get my icon to sit on the same line as the toolbar?

Thanks