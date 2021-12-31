Getting two elements to sit in same line correctly

Hi Guys,
This should be a simple query:
I have a header on my HTML page. Within it, I use a third party product (Telerik for
ASP.NET Core) and its toolbar control (https://demos.telerik.com/aspnet-core/toolbar).
Before I start, if this becomes a question for Telerik then happy to seek support from them, but it should be CSS.
On the right of my header (see picture), I want to place some icons (FontAwesome). However, I can’t get them on the same page.
As you can see the toolbar sits in the middle and reserves the space either side to it.
This sits in a header, with the css properties as follows:
#header {
width: 100%;
background: none;
}
#headerContent {
margin: 0 auto;
width: 960px;
}
The header is just meant to be a div that runs across the entire width of the page. The width value I am assuming is a bad practice (maybe should be 100%).
Going back to the question however, how can I get my icon to sit on the same line as the toolbar?
Thanks