Okay, I have an SVG with several path s. I want to get the title of a path when a user hovers over it. I thought it seemed simple but I have got my proverbials in a twist.

This is what I have tried:

const p = document.querySelectorAll("path"); p.forEach (function(item) { item.addEventListener("hover", function () { const t = p.getAttribute("title"); console.log(t); }); });

There are no console errors, but my log(t) doesn’t execute either.