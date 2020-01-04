Getting the totals per month inside Php loop

I am looping through a table to get the total entries for each month and will then output the array to a chart. Creating the array and chart works…but I am struggling to get the totals for each month. I am not sure how to construct the loop. Here is what I have so far:

$sql = "SELECT YEAR(member_since) AS year, MONTH(member_since) AS month FROM members WHERE member_since > DATE_SUB(NOW(), INTERVAL 1 YEAR) GROUP BY year, month"; $stmt = $conn->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach ($result as $row){ if ($row['month'] == '1'){ $january_total += 1; } ..... } $chart1 = array( array('Month', 'Totals'), array('Januray Total',$january), .................. );

At the end I want totals per month according to the date member_since